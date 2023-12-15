Exclusive! Crime and confession actress Bhavna Rokade joins the cast of upcoming movie titled Nyay

Actress Bhavna Rokade who was seen and loved in the projects like Laal Ishq (2018), India's Most Sansanikhez Kahaniyan (2021) and Crimes and Confessions (2021) is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Nyay god of Sin
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news from the world of entertainment, and now keeping the promise to deliver the same we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Bhavna Rokade is all set to be seen in the upcoming series for Jiocinema. Yes you heard right Actress Bhavna Rokade who was seen and loved in the projects like Laal Ishq (2018), India's Most Sansanikhez Kahaniyan (2021) and Crimes and Confessions (2021) is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Nyay god of Sin directed by Nitya Mehra.

Well the detailed information about the character played by the actress is still awaited but we look forward to seeing what the actress has to offer with the show as it is a treat to see her work.

