EXCLUSIVE! Dhadkan's Nishant Singh JOINS the cast of Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 has begun production. The actors Akshaye Khanna and Tabu were seen shooting for the sequel. Though Ajay Devgn is yet to kick off his portions, actress Ishita Dutta has also joined the cast.

Now the breaking news is that Dhadkan's actor Nishant Singh has been roped in film in a pivotal role, further details about his character are yet to be disclosed. A source closed to the show revealed that his character shall be a game changer in the film and it is indeed extremely meaty to progress the suspense in the film.

The film, helmed by Abhishek Pathak, is a sequel to the 2015 crime thriller Drishyam starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu. Devgn is all set to reprise his role as Vijay whereas Tabu will be playing the role of Meera Deshmukh, Inspector General of Police.

