Exclusive! Do Gubbare actor Siddharth Shaw says, “If I get the opportunity, I would really love to work with Ranbir Kapoor”

MUMBAI: Siddharth Shaw has been a part of OTT series like Paatal Lok, Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, and more. The actor was recently seen in the series Do Gubbare which started streaming on Jio Cinema a few days ago.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Siddharth and spoke to him about his directors and actors he wants to work with, his upcoming projects and more...

When did you decide you wanted to become an actor?

Since I was a kid, I have always been inclined towards theatre and I was always involved in performing arts. I have been a part of a theatre circuit in Delhi since I was five years old. So, I have been doing theatre and the kind of rush and enigma which I was getting on stage, I was like ‘this is lovely and it is something I really want to do in life’. But, to be very honest, I wanted to work in films because I wanted to be a hero and a star.

Do you have a list of actors and directors you wish to work with?

It’s my dream to go ahead and work with Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, and Shakun Batra; these are some of the directors here. I am also ambitious about working with directors abroad. I am really infatuated by Ranbir Kapoor’s performances; I have been an ardent Bunny fan since Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in 2013. So, if I get the opportunity, I would really love to work with him.

Tell us something about your upcoming projects.

I have shot for another project as a lead with a leading platform, but I can’t name it. We have finished the first schedule, and the second schedule is starting by the end of August. The thing which I talk about is Chamak which is a series and it will come out on Sony LIV. It’s a series on the Punjabi music industry and I play a grey character in it. I have another feature film which is a horror movie.

