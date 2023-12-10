Exclusive! ‘Dono’ actor Manik Papneja on his desired character, “I want to do roles where the character I’m portraying has something to say that isn’t very close to me that I don’t relate to at first.”

Dono is a fresh new story, that marks the debut of the children of superstars and the film is a modern love story of life, fun, and friendship.
MUMBAI : Actor Manik Papneja has been working his magic in the OTT space for a while, delivering some of the most comical and amazing performances. The actor is now seen in a very different avatar in his Bollywood debut for Rajshri Productions ‘Dono’ starring debutants Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon, also directed by Avnish Barjatiya.

Dono is a fresh new story, that marks the debut of the children of superstars and the film is a modern love story of life, fun, and friendship. 

Also read - Exclusive! “Avnish Barjatiya narrated the script to me with so much love and passion he had for the story, and he had been working on it for so long”, Manik Papneja talks about his debut in Dono, the concept of the movie and more

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor where he revealed

Tell us about your upcoming projects?

Right now I’m working on a play. I’ll put it up in Akshara theatres, Delhi in December. I’m really excited for that.

What kind of roles would you like to play?

I want to do good roles. I want to do roles where the character I’m portraying has something to say that isn’t very close to me that I don’t relate to at first. I would love to explore that and to see what it feels like to approach life and everything in it, from a different perspective that I don’t have right now. I think finding the character and then playing with it would be really fun.

Who’s your dream actor and dream director that you would like to work with?

Dream actor would probably be Shahrukh Khan, nobody else. Dream director would be Dibakar Banerjee. I think he is fantastic and I really like the movies he makes.

Also read - Dono review! This Rajveer Deol and Paloma starrer brings freshness on-screen while dealing with realities of relationships

This was our conversation with Manik Papneja.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.
 

