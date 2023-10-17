Exclusive! Dono actress Kanikka Kapur on her experience shooting for the movie, “When you go to their office, it really gives you the feel of ‘Hum Saath Saath Hai’ as they do treat you like family.”

MUMBAI: Kanikka Kapur, a very talented actress who is known for her iconic show ‘Ek Duje Ke Vaaste’ season 2, has made her debut in the Hindi movie industry. The actress has done theater back in her college days and afterwards she started her career with modeling. She won many beauty pageants like 'Miss Mood Indigo 2013', 'Femina Style Diva North 2014', 'Manappuram Miss Queen Of India 2015' and 'Miss Asia 2015'.

She debuted as an actress in a 2017 Telugu film ‘Tippu’, at the age of 18. She also appeared in many TV commercials where she was admired by the audience.

Kanikka has now made her Hindi movie debut with ‘Dono’. Dono is a theatrical release and features Rajveer Deol and Paloma Thakeria. The movie is loved by the audience and no one can get over how beautiful Kanikka Kapur looks and performs in the movie.

Tellychakar got in touch with Kanikka Kapur where she talked about her experience shooting with Rajveer Deol, her learnings from the experience and much more.

How was your experience shooting with Rajveer Deol?

Not just Rajveer but the whole team of Rajshri was really sweet. I didn’t know such people existed. They welcomed me with such warmth. When you go to their office, it really gives you the feel of ‘Hum Saath Saath Hai’ as you will feel like a family. Same goes for Rajveer. In reality, he is a little shy but once he opens up, he’s very funny, sweet and respectful.

Tell us about your experience, did you get to learn something from Rajveer?

I learned a lot from everyone, especially from Suraj sir. He taught me the most amount of lessons. From Rajveer, I learned that, even if he comes from such a big family, he is so thoughtful and sweet. Even Suraj sir would treat everyone the same way, be it spot dada, a big actor, he treats everyone equally. So treating people with respect is what I’ve learned.

Since you have been a part of OTT, Hindi movies and TV shows, what differences can you point out in shooting?

There are some differences but in the end you are acting in front of the camera so the feeling is exactly the same. In TV, I was shooting everyday for a year, sometimes for 15 hours too. It was a little hectic but at the same time, very fulfilling because I was surprised to see the amount of people who watch TV in our country. Due to the TV show, the response I got was so good that even now people remember me by my show name Suman instead of Kanikka, which feels so good. I have worked with TVF, and it is a cool production house. What I really liked about TVF was that they were very open to experimenting. So if you have an idea, it was not like just their project. It was your project as well. That was also a lot of fun. Talking about movies, it’s really fun because you get a lot of time to prep for film. I think, as an actor, it is very wonderful. I have seen shoots for 12 hours but in the case of movies, there are times when they pack up in 6-7 hours and I would feel surprised. I used to feel relaxed and get a lot of time for rehearsals. Since I was playing a bride, the production would send me for facials, manicure and all things. I used to tell them that I’m not actually getting married for real but they tell me that they want me to feel like a bride. I don’t think you would get this treatment elsewhere. I think all of these platforms have their own pros.

