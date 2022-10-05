Exclusive! Dostana 2 and Runway 34 actor Raghav Binani roped in for Animal

MUMBAI: Keeping up the promise to deliver exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, Tellychakkar is back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

As we all know, the upcoming movie of Ranbir Kapoor titled Animal has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced, and now TellyChakkar has some exclusive information with regards to the movie.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Raghav Binani has been roped in for the movie. Raghav Binani is known for his amazing acting contribution in projects like Runway 34, Guilty Minds, Dostana 2 and others is now all set to be seen in Animal along with the actor Ranbir Kapoor which is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Well, the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited and we look forward to see what different he has to offer this time around.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the movie has some amazing cast which includes Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana and Bobby Deol.

