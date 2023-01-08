Exclusive! Dream Girl 2 actor Ayushmann Khurrana says, "I want to be nominated in Best Actress category"

Today, the trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2 was released. At the trailer launch, the actor stated that he wants to be nominated in the Best Actress category this time. Read on to know more...
Dream Girl 2

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana will be back on the big screens with Dream Girl 2. The first installment of the film was a super hit at the box office, and today the trailer of the sequel has been launched. 

At the trailer launch of the film, Ayushmann stated, "Ekta (Kapoor) is a very smart producer. She gave fees for one only, and made me hero and heroine both, and this time I want to be nominated in Best Actress category. This is the dream of dream girl (laughs)."

In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer Singh and Tota Roy Chaudhary are seen doing Kathak. It was a scene which tried to break the stereotype of toxic masculinity. While talking about it Ayushmann said, "I have always been against toxic masculinity and I am happy that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is doing well and it has created a ground for us about toxic masculinity and now we are taking it to next level on 25th August. It is good to see people accepting such films." 

Talking about Dream Girl 2, the film also stars Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, and Paresh Rawal. It is is slated to release on 25th August 2023. The movie is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

