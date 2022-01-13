Exclusive! Dreamy Singh is a movie with a social message, and I loved the character offered to me: Amrita Tanganiya on her Bollywood debut

MUMBAI: Amrita Tanganiya has been winning the hearts of fans over time with her acting contribution. We have seen some amazing characters of the actres getting all the love from fans. And now, the Kumkum Bhagya beauty is all set to make her Bollywood debut in the upcoming movie Dreamy Singh.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, here is what the actress had to say on her upcoming movie and her character.

Amrita Tanganiya on her movie Dreamy Singh

Talking about the movie, Amrita says Dreamy Singh is a movie based on social problems and has a message. She is playing a character named Mrudula, who is very aggressive in nature and short-tempered. Fans will indeed see her in a different character again and will love the role.

Amrita Tanganiya on saying yes for the movie

Sameer Bhatnagar has directed Dreamy Singh. She had worked with him in his last project, "The Mouse In a Trap," and she like the way he works and motivates actors to give their best. She also liked the story, her character, and the presentation.

Amrita Tanganiya on types of characters she looks forward to

She thinks that being an actor, she should do all type of characters that challenge her, because artists learn many things by doing different roles. She is a learner so she wants to explore her skills by performing different characters.

Indeed it is a treat to watch Amrita Tanganiya in her projects. How excited are you for her Bollywood debut? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

