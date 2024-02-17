Exclusive! Force 2 actor Vikas Bangar roped in for movie Kesari Veer

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to giving some great news from the world of OTT, movies and television, and now keeping the promise to deliver the same Tellychakkar is back with another piece of information from the movie world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Vikas Bangar will be seen in the upcoming south movie which is SK 21, yes you heard right, Actor Vikas Bangar who was seen and loved in the projects like Adalat, Force 2 and Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Kesari Veer

The movie will be produced by Chauhan Productions and will feature Suraj Pancholi, Sunil Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in the leading roles.

Well, the detailed information about the character played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer with the movie.

