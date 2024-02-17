Exclusive! Force 2 actor Vikas Bangar roped in for movie Kesari Veer

Actor Vikas Bangar who was seen and loved in the projects like Adalat, Force 2 and Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Kesari Veer
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 02/17/2024 - 13:02
movie_image: 
Vikas Bangar

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Vikas Bangar will be seen in the upcoming south movie which is SK 21, yes you heard right, Actor Vikas Bangar who was seen and loved in the projects like Adalat, Force 2 and Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Kesari Veer 

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Vikas Bangar will be seen in the upcoming south movie which is SK 21, yes you heard right, Actor Vikas Bangar who was seen and loved in the projects like Adalat, Force 2 and Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Kesari Veer

The movie will be produced by Chauhan Productions and will feature Suraj Pancholi, Sunil Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in the leading roles.

Well, the detailed information about the character played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer with the movie.

What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

