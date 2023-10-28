Exclusive! Gashmeer Mahajani bags Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Chhorii 2 and webseries by Platform One Media

MUMBAI: Gashmeer Mahajani is one of the most celebrated artists of Indian television. He rose to fame with his performance as Aditya in Star Plus's Imlie, where he was paired opposite Sumbul Touqeer Khan. The couple was loved by the audience.

But, Gashmeer decided to quit the show as he wanted to do something different, and hence, he put an end to Aditya Tripathi. Fans were heartbroken with this news as they missed him on the show. (Also Read: Woah! Gashmeer Mahajani's guilty pleasure would shock you, read to know more )

Gashmeer is a huge star in the world of Marathi cinema. He debuted with P. Som Shekar's Hindi film ‘Muskurake Dekh Zara’ in the year 2010. In 2015, he achieved popularity when ‘Carry On Maratha’, his Marathi film debut, and ‘Deool Band’ were released.

He was last seen on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, where he showcased his dancing skills and impressed the judges and audience. No wonder he was one of the finalists of the show.

Well, we now have an exclusive news coming to fore.

Sources inform us that Gashmeer will be seen in Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Chhorii 2. This will be a prequel to Chhorii directed by Vishal Furia which traces the story of a pregnant woman who is haunted by the ghosts when she moves to a new home with her husband. The film is touted to release in 2024.

Along with that he is also doing a webseries for Platform One Media.

Not many details about the project are known yet. (Also Read: Gashmeer Mahajani reveals what he took away from his journey on the dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’)

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information on your favourite television shows, Bollywood and the OTT medium.