Exclusive! Harman Baweja roped in for Yaariyaan 2

MUMBAI: Tellychakar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The movie Yaariyaan was a massive hit when it had released way back in 2014, the movie starred Rakul Preet Singh and Himansh Kohli in lead roles.

The movie was directed by Divya Khosla Kumar and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

The makers of the movie are coming up with part two and the movie as already created a buzz among the audience.

Priya Prakash Varrier, Pearl V Puri, Meezaan Jafri, and Warina Hussain are a few names that have been locked in for the movie.

As per sources, Harman Baweja has been roped in for the movie, not much is known about his character but he would be essaying a pivotal role in the movie.

Harman is best known for his roles in movies like What's Your Raashee?, Love Story 2050, Dishkiyaoon, etc.

(ALSO READ: Must read! When Harman Baweja blamed himself for his breakup with Priyanka Chopra Jonas)

The actor has not been in the round for a long time and finally, he would be back on the screen with Yaariyaan 2.

The casting of the movie is done by Girdhar Swami, also the detailed information about the character who will be played by Harman is still awaited but we look forward to see what difference he has to offer with the upcoming movie.

Are you excited to see Harman back on the big screen?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.

(ALSO READ : Must read! When Harman Baweja blamed himself for his breakup with Priyanka Chopra Jonas)