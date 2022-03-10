Exclusive: Hilarious! Amit Sial thinks that cooking is useless, Here’s the reason Why

Amit Sial’s performances in Inside Edge, Mirzapur, and Jamtara – Sabka Number Aayega were immensely appreciated. His upcoming projects are Maharani season 2 and Jamtara 2.

Amit Sial

MUMBAI: We won't be wrong in saying that Amit Sial is one of the most loved and followed actors in the industry. We have seen some amazing characters of his getting all the love from the fans. The actor with his amazing performances and selection of scripts has made a strong fanbase for himself. 

No doubt fans always look forward to his upcoming projects and Amit is known for his versatility.

Recently, we got in touch with the actor where he answered This weird bunch of questions.

Which is that one body part that you wouldn’t mind losing?

Maybe my pinky finger, if it’s necessary to give!

What is the dumbest way that you’ve gotten injured?

I’ve hit my knees everywhere in my house.

Which is that one fictional character that you feel would be boring if you meet in real life?

James bond. I mean he’s always in so much swag, he should just leave.

What is the worst purchase that you’ve made?

I think I’m addicted to the Amazon app. Out of 20 things, the 15 things that arrive are way different than how I expect them to be. And then I don’t even return them!

If you had to give your co-star a nickname, what would that weird name be?

I’d call Huma just “hmm” and for Sohum, I’d call him “Bebo”.

What’s a compliment given to you by people that sounded more like an insult?

“You’ve become so thin. No, I mean you look good.”

What’s the most useless talent that you have?

I can cook. I mean it is useless because it’s not like I’m getting paid for it.

Who’s the messiest person you know?

I think I’ll say Saqib, but at times when I don’t have a good mood even I get lazy and messy.

Watch the interview below:

 

 

