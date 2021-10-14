EXCLUSIVE: Hostel Daze and Aspirant actor Shivankit Singh Parihar roped in for Dasvi starring Abhishek Bachchan

Mumbai : Upcoming movie of Abhishek Bachchan titled, Dasvi which also has Yami Gautam has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was announced. Till today we have seen the character posters and the fans are eagerly waiting for the movie. And now TellyChakkar has some exclusive updates with regards to the movie.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Shivankit Singh Parihar will be seen in this upcoming movie titled Dasvi. Yes you heard right actor Shivankit Singh Parihar who is known for his amazing acting contribution with projects like The Interns, Hostel Daze, Aspirants, College Romance , Gullak is all set to be seen with Abhishek Bachchan in this upcoming movie.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but no doubt looking at the history of work of the actor it will be a treat to watch him in this upcoming movie.

