EXCLUSIVE! Hrittiqa Chheber, Anjali Sharma and Vedieka Dutt BAG Jimmy Shergill's Operation Mayfair

The film is produced by T-Series along with Vedant Films and Farmcove. The film is directed by Sudipto Sarkar. It is slated to be a cat-and-mouse chase with a serial killer. They are all currently shooting in London for the film.  Even Ankur Bhatia will be playing a significant role in the film.

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment. 

It was earlier updated about Jimmy Shergill coming with a new film Operation Mayfair under the banner of T-Series. Now, the breaking news is that  Hrittiqa Chheber, Anjali Sharma and Vedieka Dutt bag the film in pivotal roles. We shall see Hritiqa as the lead in the film. Further details about the film and its characters are yet to be disclosed. 

Talking about Jimmy, he was recently seen in the web film Collar Bomb and a Punjabi film Shareek 2, now with Operation Mayfair, it will be interesting to see what the actor has to offer onscreen and what kind of a role shall he play this time. Are you all excited? 

