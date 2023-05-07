Exclusive! Huma Qureshi reveals, “Abhishek Bachchan always teases me ‘ke yeh woh actor hai jo dusre actors ka jagah khaa jaati hai’”

MUMBAI :Huma Qureshi is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. The actress will next be seen in Tarla which is a biopic on Tarla Dalal.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Huma and when asked her about when she decided to become an actress, she said, “I think I was in college and I was confused about what I wanted to do. I was like I want to do something, but didn’t know what. Then I started doing theater and when I started getting feedback for my performances I felt like this is fun, and maybe I am good at this and should pursue this. But, because from the family I come from I didn’t have the confidence to admit to myself that I want to be an actress. However, I think my college theater days really gave me the confidence and focus that this is what I really enjoy doing.”

When asked if she remembers the first time she came on the set in front of the camera, she said, “Yes, I did an ad in Mumbai, it was my first job. Amit Sharma, was the director, and it was his production house, and it was a mobile ad. I was playing a reporter with Abhishek Bachchan. I had never been on a set before, and I was super thrilled like ‘oh my god they have got a vanity for me and when I went there was a cross mark.”

“So, I went and stood there, but then AB came and said, ‘Darling that’s my mark’ and I was like ‘sorry sir’. Till today, whenever I meet him, he always teases me ‘ke yeh woh actor hai jo dusre actors ka jagah khaa jaati hai’ (laughs). But, that’s him and his sense of humor. I got 5000 for it,” the actress added.

Tarla is all set to premiere on Zee5 on 7th July 2023.

