Exclusive! Huma Qureshi reveals, "Abhishek Bachchan always teases me 'ke yeh woh actor hai jo dusre actors ka jagah khaa jaati hai'"

Huma Qureshi will next be seen in Tarla which is a biopic on Tarla Dalal. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Huma and spoke to her about when she decided to become an actress and if she remembers her first day of shoot...
MUMBAI :Huma Qureshi is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. The actress will next be seen in Tarla which is a biopic on Tarla Dalal.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Huma and when asked her about when she decided to become an actress, she said, “I think I was in college and I was confused about what I wanted to do. I was like I want to do something, but didn’t know what. Then I started doing theater and when I started getting feedback for my performances I felt like this is fun, and maybe I am good at this and should pursue this. But, because from the family I come from I didn’t have the confidence to admit to myself that I want to be an actress. However, I think my college theater days really gave me the confidence and focus that this is what I really enjoy doing.”

When asked if she remembers the first time she came on the set in front of the camera, she said, “Yes, I did an ad in Mumbai, it was my first job. Amit Sharma, was the director, and it was his production house, and it was a mobile ad. I was playing a reporter with Abhishek Bachchan. I had never been on a set before, and I was super thrilled like ‘oh my god they have got a vanity for me and when I went there was a cross mark.”

“So, I went and stood there, but then AB came and said, ‘Darling that’s my mark’ and I was like ‘sorry sir’. Till today, whenever I meet him, he always teases me ‘ke yeh woh actor hai jo dusre actors ka jagah khaa jaati hai’ (laughs). But, that’s him and his sense of humor. I got 5000 for it,” the actress added.

Tarla is all set to premiere on Zee5 on 7th July 2023.

