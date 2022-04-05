Exclusive! I am looking forward to being a part of a woman-oriented project: Madhu Anand Chandhock

While interacting with TellyChakkar, Madhu Anand Chandhock spoke in detail about the types of characters she looks forward to and about her upcoming projects.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 14:01
movie_image: 
Exclusive! I am looking forward to being a part of a woman-oriented project: Madhu Anand Chandhock

MUMBAI: Madhu Anand Chandhock, who is known for movies like Sharmaji Namkeen and 2 States, has indeed made a strong mark with her acting contribution. No doubt she always looks forward to delivering something different in her projects.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Madhu Anand Chandhock spoke in detail about the type of characters she looks forward to and about her upcoming projects.

Madhu Anand Chandhock on the types of characters she looks forward to

Madhu Anand Chandhock says that she would definitely love to play a strong woman in a project. She is basically looking forward to a women-oriented project. She would like to play a role similar to that of Supriya Pathak in the movie Bajirao Mastani.

Madhu Anand Chandhock on her ongoing mantra in life

No doubt we have seen some beautiful and versatile characters of hers. The actress says that it is because of the blessings of her parents that she managed to do so much. Madhu also adds that she has a personal diary, which she calls ‘Meri Pyari Sakhi’, in which she writes every good and bad thing tjat she wants to share. The actress says that she is self-inspired and always looks forward to doing her best at work.

ALSO READ – (EXCLUSIVE! Manohar Teli and Brijendra Kala roped in for Tapsee Pannu starrer Shabaash Mithu )

Madhu Anand Chandhock on her upcoming projects

No doubt fans always look forward to the upcoming projects of the actress. She will next be seen in the movie Bad Boy, which is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, and in Jeevan Bheema Yojana along with Sanjeeda Sheikh, Arshad Warsi, Vijay Varma, Bijendra Kala, and Pooja Chopra.

What are your views on Madhu Anand Chandhock? Let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Latest Update! NCB takes strict action against Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend’s brother in connection with illicit traffic in drugs)

 

Jeevan Bheema Yojana Bijendra Kala Pooja Chopra Abhishek Dogra Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 05/04/2022 - 14:01

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! As an actor, I am looking forward to good stories and interesting characters: Shubhashish Jha
MUMBAI: Shubhashish Jha is no doubt one of the most loved actors, especially on television. We have seen some amazing...
EXCLUSIVE! Tera Kya Hoga Alia's Smita Singh is all set to ENTER Sony SAB's Sab Satrangi
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive from the telly world.Also read:...
Interesting! Tera Kya Hoga Alia fame Gauri Sharma shares her journey from being an athlete to an actor
MUMBAI: Last seen in Tera Kya Hoga Alia, which wrapped up in October 2020, Gauri Sharma has now joined the cast of...
Really! Yash starrer KGF 2 quashes Tiger shroff’s ‘Heropanti 2’, deets inside
MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria's film Heropanti 2 opened in the theatres on April 29. On its opening day, the...
EXCLUSIVE! Meet Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin's Mohit aka Vihan Verma's real life Sonali and Omkar
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The...
Disheartening! Take a look at your favourite Bollywood celebs who have left their fans heartbroken with their break-ups
MUMBAI: Celeb couples get a lot of love from fans. While many of them are close to fans’ hearts, there are a few who...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! As an actor, I am looking forward to good stories and interesting characters: Shubhashish Jha
Exclusive! As an actor, I am looking forward to good stories and interesting characters: Shubhashish Jha
Latest Video