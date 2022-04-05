Exclusive! I am looking forward to being a part of a woman-oriented project: Madhu Anand Chandhock

MUMBAI: Madhu Anand Chandhock, who is known for movies like Sharmaji Namkeen and 2 States, has indeed made a strong mark with her acting contribution. No doubt she always looks forward to delivering something different in her projects.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Madhu Anand Chandhock spoke in detail about the type of characters she looks forward to and about her upcoming projects.

Madhu Anand Chandhock on the types of characters she looks forward to

Madhu Anand Chandhock says that she would definitely love to play a strong woman in a project. She is basically looking forward to a women-oriented project. She would like to play a role similar to that of Supriya Pathak in the movie Bajirao Mastani.

Madhu Anand Chandhock on her ongoing mantra in life

No doubt we have seen some beautiful and versatile characters of hers. The actress says that it is because of the blessings of her parents that she managed to do so much. Madhu also adds that she has a personal diary, which she calls ‘Meri Pyari Sakhi’, in which she writes every good and bad thing tjat she wants to share. The actress says that she is self-inspired and always looks forward to doing her best at work.

ALSO READ – (EXCLUSIVE! Manohar Teli and Brijendra Kala roped in for Tapsee Pannu starrer Shabaash Mithu )

Madhu Anand Chandhock on her upcoming projects

No doubt fans always look forward to the upcoming projects of the actress. She will next be seen in the movie Bad Boy, which is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, and in Jeevan Bheema Yojana along with Sanjeeda Sheikh, Arshad Warsi, Vijay Varma, Bijendra Kala, and Pooja Chopra.

What are your views on Madhu Anand Chandhock? Let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Latest Update! NCB takes strict action against Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend’s brother in connection with illicit traffic in drugs)