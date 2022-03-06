Exclusive! I don't do films just for the sake of doing them: Pooja Hegde

MUMBAI: Pooja Hegde is all set to be seen in the upcoming romantic thriller Radhe Shyam along with superstar Prabhas. The actress is currently seen promoting the movie.

Recently, in a media interaction, she spoke in detail about working in different industries and about the directors she looks forward to collaborating with.

Indeed, we have seen the actress defining her versatility not only in the South industry but also in Bollywood. Talking about her filmography, the actress says that she does nor do movies just for the sake of doing them. As an actor, she is doing different movies in different languages because she is an Indian actor. She looks for good scripts and for stories that will definitely move her as an actor.

The actress also says that it is very good to see some strong women-oriented characters are been portrayed in the South industry like Ramaya Krishnan in Baahubali and few others. She really hopes this concept of strong women characters in South and in Bollywood continues. As an actor, she is really looking forward to inspiring the next generation.

The actress is all set to collaborate with superstar Prabhas in her upcoming movie Radhe Shyam, and on talking about the pressure of Prabhas overshadowing her work, she reveals, she was just trying not to take any pressure. The actress says that every project come with its challenges, which will definitely help you to grow you and be a better actor. Prabhas is one of the most loved and talented actors, and it was a great experience working with him.

About the director she looks forward to working with, Pooja says that there is not only one director but there is a list. She would really want to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Raju Hirani, Zoya Akhtar, Shoojit Sircar, and many others. The actress says that she is just two movies old in the Hindi industry and she is looking forward to collaborating with all the directors.

