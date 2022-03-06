Exclusive! I don't do films just for the sake of doing them: Pooja Hegde

Actress Pooja Hegde in a media interaction talks about working in different languages and the directors she looks forward to working with.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 12:28
movie_image: 
Exclusive! I don't do films just for the sake of doing them: Pooja Hegde

MUMBAI: Pooja Hegde is all set to be seen in the upcoming romantic thriller Radhe Shyam along with superstar Prabhas. The actress is currently seen promoting the movie.

Recently, in a media interaction, she spoke in detail about working in different industries and about the directors she looks forward to collaborating with.

Indeed, we have seen the actress defining her versatility not only in the South industry but also in Bollywood. Talking about her filmography, the actress says that she does nor do movies just for the sake of doing them. As an actor, she is doing different movies in different languages because she is an Indian actor. She looks for good scripts and for stories that will definitely move her as an actor.

The actress also says that it is very good to see some strong women-oriented characters are been portrayed in the South industry like Ramaya Krishnan in Baahubali and few others. She really hopes this concept of strong women characters in South and in Bollywood continues. As an actor, she is really looking forward to inspiring the next generation.

Also read Ouch! Netizens say they are not interested in watching a ramp show of star kids after Karan Johar announces Bedhadak)

The actress is all set to collaborate with superstar Prabhas in her upcoming movie Radhe Shyam, and on talking about the pressure of Prabhas overshadowing her work, she reveals, she was just trying not to take any pressure. The actress says that every project come with its challenges, which will definitely help you to grow you and be a better actor. Prabhas is one of the most loved and talented actors, and it was a great experience working with him.

About the director she looks forward to working with, Pooja says that there is not only one director but there is a list. She would really want to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Raju Hirani, Zoya Akhtar, Shoojit Sircar, and many others. The actress says that she is just two movies old in the Hindi industry and she is looking forward to collaborating with all the directors.

What are your views on Pooja Hegde and her upcoming movie Radhe Shyam? Let us know in the comments section below

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read Ouch! Netizens say they are not interested in watching a ramp show of star kids after Karan Johar announces Bedhadak

Radhe Shyam Pooja Hegde Prabhas Vikramaditya south films Bollywood News Bollywood movie Digital News Web series Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 12:28

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Shocking! Priya decides to hide the baby’s truth from Ram
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode.As per the current...
Parineetii: Woah! Rajiv apologizes to Neeti, Parineet enters
MUMBAI: Parineetii went on floors on 14th February.  The show focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same...
Anupamaa: Upcoming Challenge! Anupamaa to have a tough fight with THIS new entrant in the Kapadia house
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
WOW! Here's how Jennifer Winget is still connected to her popular show Beyhadh 1, Deet Inside
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Anupamaa: OMG! Ankur and Barkha meet Anuj and Anupamaa with a hidden agenda
MUMBAI: Anupamaa never fails to entertain the viewers with its episodes. The upcoming track is set to unveil a lot of...
Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: Destiny Plans! Katha’s wish coin in Kabir’s hands, Katha and Rahul stuck together
MUMBAI: Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment are known for some amazing shows and are once again coming with another show...
Recent Stories
BREAKING NEWS: Sirf Tum actor Punit Bhatia bags Vikram Bhatt’s horror film ‘Judaa Hoke Bhi’
BREAKING NEWS: Sirf Tum actor Punit Bhatia bags Vikram Bhatt’s horror film ‘Judaa Hoke Bhi’
Latest Video