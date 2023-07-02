Exclusive! “I have kept the date of 14th February separate so that Ishita does not get angry with me” - Vatsal Sheth talks about Adipurush and his Valentine’s day plans with Ishita Dutta

MUMBAI: Vatsal Sheth is one of the most popular actors in the entertainment world.

He has been a part of many big shows and movies and is known for Taarzan: The Wonder Car, Haasil, and Ek Hasina Thi. He has been married to Ishita Dutta since November 28, 2017.

He and wife, actor Ishita Dutta are always in the news for their adorable couple outings and social media presence.

The actor is a part of the Celebrity Cricket League and a new season is coming up soon.

TellyChakkar recently got in touch with the actor to talk about sports, how does he manage shooting, upcoming projects, and his Valentine Day plans.

What do you think is more difficult, the shooting or being a part of sports?

You know, sports is very difficult. When we watch things on TV, we always have opinions that the players should do this and do that, but the pressure is a lot. When we go on the grounds and stadiums to watch, even if it looks like an easy catch, the pressure is so much that it does affect you and it is difficult. When we see all these great sportsmen like Virat, Shubman, the way they are playing, the way they are hitting it out of the park, I have the outmost respect for them.

It’s the season of Love, the valentine Month has started, any special plans for that?

Yes, the month of love has begun and that is why I have kept the date of 14th February separate so that Ishita does not get angry with me. I have planned a surprise for her but I don’t want to reveal it yet. I am a married man and we should keep the wives happy always.

You have been busy, what can you tell us about your upcoming projects?

I am very excited about Adipurush that is something which is very close to my heart. I have worked very hard on that, so that’s exciting and apart from that I am starting a Gujarati film very soon. Being a Gujarati myself, I always wanted to do Gujarati films. The movies and the actors are all so amazing and they make such amazing content. This is an opportunity that I really wanted to be a part of so I am very excited.

Vastal will be seen in the Om Raut direcotial Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan.

