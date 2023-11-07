Exclusive! “I really do not like the hashtag about last night” Mona Singh

MUMBAI: Actress Mona Singh is indeed one of the most loved stars we have in the industry, over the time we have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actress on different mediums and getting a lot of love from the fans. She is currently getting some great response for her series Kafas on SonyLIV.

The actress in exclusive interaction went candid and spoke on the social media thing which she found, the actress shared that she often sees people posting pictures with the hashtag about last night, well she does not like this hashtag and she finds it funny and weird and says why people do it.

Also on collaborating with Sharman Joshi after the movie 3 Idiots, the actress shared that Sharman is still young the same, he looks like a young college going guy till today, he is the same Raju Rastogi and that he has maintained himself very well.

The actress also adds he is one of the most versatile actors we have and indeed the fans will love him in the series Kafas, and yes the actor is getting some great response from the fans.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actress Mona Singh in her series and movies and we would love to see more of the actress in the coming days.

