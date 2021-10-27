Exclusive! " I wish I would have been the part of Slumdog Millionaire" Gauhar Khan on the movie she really wished to be the part of

MUMBAI: Actress Gauhar Khan is indeed one of the finest talents we have in Bollywood industry. Over the time we have seen some amazing characters played by the actress and getting all the love from the fans. Her recently release movie 14 Phere was premiered on Zee 5 was immensely loved by the fans.

TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to speak with the actress with regards to the response of the movie 14 Phere where she also spoke in detail about the types of character she looks forward to do

Gauhar Khan on her movie 14 Phere

Gauhar Khan says that she was overwhelmed with the response she has got for her movie. She was immensely loved by the fans and she says that every small detailing was noticed by the fans and they were in love with the character. The fans loved the small nuances which she picked up for the character and also the accent. They loved the double character the actress played in the movie. No doubt what actress Gauhar Khan did in the movie was commendable and still today when we see the movie will have to see it all over again

Gauhar Khan on one project she wished to be the part of

The actress went Candid with us and she revealed that she wanted to be the part of the movie Slumdog Millionaire. The actress had tried a lot for this movie but she couldn't make it to the final list of girls for the movie. The actress said that she wanted to be the part of the movie for all the obvious reasons as it had created history now. Gauhar Khan also revealed that she was told that she is a misfit for the requirement of girls as they have to show the girls from the slum areas.

Gauhar Khan on list of director she looks forward to work with

Gauhar Khan says that there is so many characters and projects which are yet to be explored, on asking which director she looks forward to work with the actresses that she is looking forward to work with the directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali who is known for creating his own world in the movie, also want to work with Sriram Raghavan and Imtiaz Ali. Giving more details the actress reveals that she would love to do some romance comedy now, she is looking forward to do some love stories and also some action oriented projects.

