Exclusive! "I would love to play a Bombay-based character" - Vivaan Shah on types of characters he looks forward to doing

MUMBAI : Actor Vivaan Shah who has been winning the hearts of the fans over time with his amazing acting contribution is indeed one of the most loved actors. We have seen the actor in projects like Happy New Year, and currently, he is getting some amazing reviews for his recently released Zee5 web series Sutliyan.

Team TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to speak with the actor Vivaan Shah with regards to his upcoming projects where he also spoke about the types of characters he looks forward to doing.



Vivaan Shah on types of characters he looks forward to doing

When asked about the types of characters he looks forward to doing he said that he wants to play different types of characters and does not want to limit his talent by performing similar roles. He says that he would love to play a typical Bombay-based character.

Vivaan Shah on social media negativity and trolling



Indeed social media is one such platform that connects fans with their favourite celebrities but many times we have seen the actors getting some good or bad comments on social media handles. When asked how he deals with social media negativity and trolling, the actor said that he just wants to focus on his work. 'Apne kaam se matlab Rakhta hun', he said and added that he looks forward to seeing the bright side and focusing on his work.

Vivaan Shah on his upcoming projects

Talking about his upcoming project, the actor says he will be next seen in the movie Coat which will have Sanjay Mishra along with him.

There is no doubt what the actor has done in the web series Sutliyan on zee5 is commendable and we look forward to seeing some amazing characters coming from the side of the actor.

