EXCLUSIVE! ‘I would not change it for anything,’ says Taha Shah Badussha on his decade long journey in showbiz

MUMBAI: The year 2021 marked 10 years into the Hindi film industry for Taha Shah Badussha. The actor made his debut a decade ago in Y Films’ teen romcom Luv Ka The End, opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Since then, Taha has worked in various projects on different mediums and is still growing and evolving.

Ask him about this decade long journey and he says, “I would not change it for anything. It’s the best experience of my life and in these 10 years I have learned and evolved as an actor and a human being.” Taha adds that he believes that the first 10 years in this industry determine what you will be in the future. “And my 10 years have just flown by. When you do what you love, you don’t realise how time flies. I have loved these 10 years and I am grateful to the industry for keeping me here,” he maintains.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Aisa Waisa Pyaar actor Taha Shah Badussha says, ‘For me, love is confusing’

Although, would the Taha of 10 years ago be content in seeing where he is right now in his career? “Nobody is ever content by where they are. We always seek and want more. But just wondering about where I would have seen myself in 10 years’ time when I started would bring only sadness, so I don’t ponder over it,” he responds.

Taha receives his inspiration from a book called The Present Actor by Marci Phillips, who is the head of casting for ABC in New York. “I met her once and she gave me that book. It taught me that every actor should learn from the place they are in, they should learn from the situations and peoples around them. It’s very important that you don’t keep looking to be someplace else otherwise you’ll only be sad,” he shares.

Taha goes on to reveal an important piece of advice that a stranger gave him early on in his career. “After Luv Ka The End, I went to a gym and a random guy came up to me and we got to talking. He said that life is only between your nose and upper lip. I was confused and then he explained, ‘Breathe In, Breathe Out’. It’s been 10 years and I still remember and follow that,” he informs.

The actor is an avid martial arts practitioner. Ask him if he plans to implement it in some role in the future and he replies, “Just pray for me that it happens.” Meanwhile, he has a list of roles ready that he wants to play on screen. “I would love to be an army man and do something in the patriotic genre. I also want to do something in the sports genre and I will just dedicate myself completely to that. I also want to play a RAW agent or do something in the spy department. I want to do something like Black too, where I am blind,” Taha concludes.

Also read: 'Luv Ka The End' actor Taha Shah set for digital outing in 'Bekaboo 2'

Stay tuned at Tellychakkar.com for more updates.