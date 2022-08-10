Exclusive! “I would really love to play physically challenged on-screen” Sahil Sethi

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Sahil Sethi spoke in detail about the types of characters he looks forward to do and also on his favourite directors to collaborate with.
MUMBAI:Actor Sahil Sethi has been winning the fans with his beautiful acting contribution. The actor is currently grabbing attention of the fans and getting some great response for his recently released Zee5 web series Taj: Divided By Blood.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Sahil Sethi spoke in detail about types of characters he looks forward to play and also on his dream actors and directors to collaborate with.

Sahil Sethi on types of characters he looks forward to do

Giving the example of the movie Zameen, the actor says that there was a character who was physically challenged in the movie, that had impressed him a lot and as an actor, he would love to play something like that on-screen. He is open to some great characters and good scripts.

Sahil Sethi on his dream actors and directors to work with

Sahil Sethi says that the industry is filled with great bunch of talented people. Talking about directors, he is very much looking forward to collaborate with Anurag Basu, Madhur Bhandarkar. Also, he would love to work with actors like Piyush Mishra, Naseeruddin Shah, Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkummar Rao.

Sahil Sethi on his upcoming projects

Sahil Sethi says that as an actor, he is really looking forward to treating his fans and audience with different flavours of acting and keeping them entertained. He adds that fans can expect some great content coming from his side.

