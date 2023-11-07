Exclusive! Ishq Next Door actor Abhay Mahajan says, “I think I am attracted to the roles that are simple yet complicated”

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Abhay Mahajan and spoke to him about the kind of roles he is attracted to, his upcoming projects and more...
Abhay Mahajan

MUMBAI: Abhay Mahajan is known for his performance in series like Pitchers season 1 and 2, Ishq Next Door, and others. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Abhay and spoke to him about the kind of roles he is attracted to, his upcoming projects and more...

As an actor, what kinds of roles attract you?

I get attracted to a lot of roles, but the main question is what roles get attracted to me because that’s not in my hand. I might want to play Akbar, but nobody is casting me in the character (laughs). So, it depends upon what roles are coming to me. But, I think I am attracted to the roles that are simple yet complicated, and anything that can relate to people attracts me a lot.

Also Read: Exclusive! Ishq Next Door actor Abhay Mahajan says, “It really makes a difference when you work with good people who have very less tantrums”

Are you a romantic person in real life?

I think I am an extremely romantic person. I was a very great boyfriend, and now, I am a very loving and caring husband. I am a certified lover by my wife now.

Tell us something about your upcoming projects.

There are a couple of shows which I have shot for. I know the names of the shows, but I can’t reveal it as the title keeps on changing (laughs). But, I have done 2-3 shows and they are coming up very soon. There’s a show for Jio Cinema, a show for Sony LIV, and there are a couple of series for which I am in talks.

Also Read: Exclusive! Mrinal Dutt talks about his character in Ishq Next Door, “He is someone who is looking for Ishq”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

