Exclusive! “It is an iconic role according to me and it is hard to get a role like this.” – Anang Desai on his character of Babuji in the movie Khichdi 2, Check out what JD Majethia and Vandana Pathak had to say about their characters

MUMBAI: No one can forget Indian Television’s one of the most hilarious serials, Khichdi which starred Anang Desai, Rajeev Mehta, Supriya Pathak, Vandana Pathak, and Jamnadas Majethia. In 2010, the makers of the show came up with a film titled Khichdi – The Movie which was a successful venture and left the audiences in splits.

Now, after 13 years, the makers are here with a sequel of the movie, titled Khichdi 2.

Watching the first part of the movie was a nostalgic experience for everyone and so this time, the whole cast is back in the sequel, while Kirti Kulhari, who was a part of Khichdi – The Movie, was seen in the sequel as well. Even Farah Khan who had a cameo in the first part of the movie was seen once again.

Also read - Surprising! Shah Rukh Khan’s over 100 fans set to travel from abroad for Dunki screening in India?

Talking about the cast of the movie, Tellychakkar got in touch with Anang Desai who plays the role of Babuji, JD Majethia who plays the character of Himanshu and Vandana Pathak who plays the character of Jayshree. They spilled the beans about some very interesting things from their experience of shooting for Khichdi and their characters.

When asked to Anang Desai – What is happening to him this time?

Anang Desai said, “It is an iconic role according to me and it is hard to get a role like this. Aatish has written these characters in such a way that the audience love them and they are very identifiable characters that have made their place in the audience’s mind. So even though it is hard to see a Babuji like this, you will find it somewhere inside some people. So somewhere you will find people like Babuji. This time Khichdi has come to another level and so even with Babuji things will happen on another level.”

When asked to JD Majethia – Do you experience Khichdi moments in your life?

JD Majethia said, “I entered the show later on, I was looking after the productions but slowly and gradually when I got to do this character I wasn’t very serious about it. After season 2, when the movie came out, I started taking it seriously and I found myself giving the most amount of focus in Khichdi 2. I used to do things too simply earlier but I think I have now understood it better with Khichdi 2. I think I have justified it well now. Earlier, there was an energy and madness which was also there in the character and things used to go in flow with the chemistry we had with each other. However, doing it to show, having it in you and then merging it together, as an actor, I mean I am saying it in a complicated way but it is complicated. So this time, I gave the best performance as Himanshu in Khichdi 2.”

When asked to Vandana Pathak – The character you have played as Jayshree is a very sane-insane character. How has it changed your life?

Vandana Pathak replied by saying, “In a very big way. Before this, I had not done such a character. I don’t think anyone must have done characters like these or comedy like this. I was very nervous on the first day because of the way it was narrated to me, I thought I could not do it at all but they showed confidence in me and I could deliver because of that. After playing the character of Jayshree, people started taking me seriously and thought that I could also do comedy. Before that I had done Hum Paanch but there were some very big actors like Ashok sir, Priya ji and many more. No one would come for us as they were really legendary but after performing the character, people started taking me seriously and even the level of comedy increased. I got to learn a lot”

Also read - Whoa! Not Priyanka Chopra but Sobhita Dhulipala to play Roma in Ranveer Singh starrer Don 3?

This was our conversation with JD Majethia, Anang Desai and Vandana Pathak. What do you think about this conversation?

Tell us your opinion in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.