Exclusive! Jawan actress Priyamani says, "People started recognising me because of Chennai Express"

Priyamani made her Hindi film debut with Raavan, but the actress rose to fame in the Hindi sector with her song One Two Three Four. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Priyamani and asked her as to why she wasn't a part of many Hindi films after Raavan.
MUMBAI:Priyamani is one of the buggest names in South film industry and in OTT. The actress made her Hindi film debut with Raavan, and it was her song One Two Three Four in Chennai Express that made her a household name. She also grabbed everyone’s attention on OTT with her performance in The Family Man. 

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Priyamani and asked whether why she didn't do more Hindi films after Raavan, to which she said, "After Raavan, I did Rakht Charitra and after that I was not getting good offers in Hindi. But, that's fine, you know the Hindi film industry is much more bigger than all the four industries put together in the South because of the market and the wider range of the audience. People started knowing me because of Chennai Express, they were like 'One Two Three Four girl'."

"After Chennai Express, I was getting a lot of offers, but I wasn't convinced with I want. I was like why should I do the regular run of the mill role. Even in South I got recognition because of One Two Three Four, not saying that I didn't have recognition there, but I hot a wider range of audience in South as well after that song. But,  I think the The Family Man opened the doors widely nationally and internationally amd I am fortunate that it happened to me because of that I did get more projects. I get messages asking me when I am doing a Hindi film, but I won't do it just because it's a Hindi project," the actress added. 

Priyamani has once again teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan and they will be seen together in the movie Jawan. The film is slated to release on 7th September 2023.

