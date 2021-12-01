Exclusive! Jaywant Wadkar, Priyanka Zemse, and Sanjay Khapre roped in for Suraksh Entertainment's next

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television, TellyChakkar is back with another explosive information and from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actors Jaywant Wadkar, Priyanka Zemse, and Sanjay Khapre roped in for Suraksh Entertainment's next. Yes you heard right, actor Jaywant Wadkar who is known for his acting contribution with the projects like Baby, A Wednesday and others is all set to share screen space with Priyanka Zemse who is known for City of Dreams, Kundli Bhagya along with the actor Sanjay Khapre who was seen in the movie Rocky Handsome. The project is said to be directed produced by Bharat Sunanda under Suraksh Entertainment.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by these actors and the project is still awaited, but we look forward to this amazing collaboration of actors in this upcoming project.

