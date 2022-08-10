Exclusive! Kabir Bedi and Yashpal Sharma roped in for Nandi Pictures’ next movie

TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in getting exclusive news from the entertainment industry. We have exclusively come to know that Kabir Bedi and Yashpal Sharma have been roped in to star in a movie which is produced by Nandi Pictures Pvt Ltd.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/25/2023 - 11:55
movie_image: 
Yashpal Sharma roped in for Nandi Pictures’ next movie

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in getting exclusive news from the entertainment industry. A few hours ago, we exclusively told you that Vivek Anand Mishra has been roped in for a movie which will be produced by Nandi Pictures Pvt Ltd. Now, here’s one more exclusive update that we have got for you about the movie.

According to sources, veteran actor Kabir Bedi and Yashpal Sharma have been also roped in to star in Nandi Pictures Pvt Ltd’s new movie. The details about their characters are kept under wraps, but reportedly they will be seen playing pivotal roles in the movie.

Also Read:  Exclusive! Vivek Anand Mishra roped in for Nandi Pictures’ next movie

Are you excited to watch Kabir Bedi and Yashpal Sharma in this new movie? Let us know in the comments below...

Kabir Bedi has been in the industry for more than five decades. He has been a part of famous movies like Hulchal (1971), Anari, Nagin, Khoon Bhari Maang, Dil Aashna Hai, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Bewafaa, Blue, Kites, Dilwale, and others. He was last seen in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, and his next release will be the Telugu film Shaakuntalam.

Shaakuntalam is a Telugu film but it will be dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi. Kabir Bedi will be seen playing the role of Kashyapa Maharishi in the movie.

Meanwhile, Yashpal Sharma is mainly known for his performances in movies like Lagaan, Gangaajal, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan, Lakshyam, Singh Is Kinng, Aarakshan, Rowdy Rathore, and others.

Also Read:  Exclusive! Rocket Boys director Abhay Pannu says, "The only time I feel pressurized is on the day of the release"

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
    

 

Kabir Bedi Yashpal Sharma Vivek Anand Mishra Nandi Pictures Pvt Ltd Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 Shaakuntalam Lagaan Gangaajal Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/25/2023 - 11:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
From Akshara to Naitik, Naira-Kartik, to Abhimanyu-Akshara take a look at the evolution of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's cast and families over the years!
MUMBAI:In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have currently won the...
Exclusive! Actors Gufi Paintal and Asrani to be seen in Nandi pictures's next?
MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made in terms of movies and...
What! Ananya Panday gets trolled for candidly talking to paparazzi, netizens says, “She is irritating and always over acts”
MUMBAI: Some people on social media are just there to troll celebs, especially star kids. Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday,...
Exclusive! Preeti Jhangiani roped in for Nandi pictures's next
MUMBAI :Actress Preeti Jhangiani has been winning the hearts of the fans with her  beautiful acting contribution over...
Hitesh Bharadwaj on Dreamiyata's Udaariyaan completing 2 years: I am very grateful
MUMBAI: Gratitude is all that actor Hitesh Bharadwaj has in his heart! His show Udaariyaan has successfully completed a...
Recent Stories
Gufi Paintal
Exclusive! Actors Gufi Paintal and Asrani to be seen in Nandi pictures's next?

Latest Video

Related Stories
Gufi Paintal
Exclusive! Actors Gufi Paintal and Asrani to be seen in Nandi pictures's next?
Ananya Panday
What! Ananya Panday gets trolled for candidly talking to paparazzi, netizens says, “She is irritating and always over acts”
Nandi pictures
Exclusive! Preeti Jhangiani roped in for Nandi pictures's next
Milind Gunaji and Krishna Bhatt
Exclusive! Milind Gunaji and Krishna Bhatt join the cast of upcoming project of Nandi pictures
Lataa
Exclusive! Lataa Saberwal and Surendra Pal roped in for new movie
Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor
Must Read! Love Today remake with Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor? With remakes becoming flop why is Bollywood still trying to bank on it