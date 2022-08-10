Exclusive! Kabir Bedi and Yashpal Sharma roped in for Nandi Pictures’ next movie

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in getting exclusive news from the entertainment industry. A few hours ago, we exclusively told you that Vivek Anand Mishra has been roped in for a movie which will be produced by Nandi Pictures Pvt Ltd. Now, here’s one more exclusive update that we have got for you about the movie.

According to sources, veteran actor Kabir Bedi and Yashpal Sharma have been also roped in to star in Nandi Pictures Pvt Ltd’s new movie. The details about their characters are kept under wraps, but reportedly they will be seen playing pivotal roles in the movie.

Kabir Bedi has been in the industry for more than five decades. He has been a part of famous movies like Hulchal (1971), Anari, Nagin, Khoon Bhari Maang, Dil Aashna Hai, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Bewafaa, Blue, Kites, Dilwale, and others. He was last seen in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, and his next release will be the Telugu film Shaakuntalam.

Shaakuntalam is a Telugu film but it will be dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi. Kabir Bedi will be seen playing the role of Kashyapa Maharishi in the movie.

Meanwhile, Yashpal Sharma is mainly known for his performances in movies like Lagaan, Gangaajal, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan, Lakshyam, Singh Is Kinng, Aarakshan, Rowdy Rathore, and others.

