EXCLUSIVE! Kumkum Bhagya's Mridula Oberoi joins the cast of Shilpa Shetty starrer Sukhee

The movie is directed by Sonal Joshi, backed by Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty essays the titular character in this entertainer.
Also read: Shweta Tripathi looks back at 'Gone Kesh' on third anniversary

We had exclusively updated that Ali Mughal, Sandeep Kapoor and Vishal Saini join the cast of Sukhee. Details about their characters are yet to be disclosed. It will surely be interesting to see what kind of characters will they do in the film. 

Now the breaking news is that Mridula Oberoi joins the cast of Sukhee in the role of Sejal, further details about her character are yet to be disclosed. We have seen Mridula in numerous shows on television Kumkum Bhagya being one of them. We can't wait to see what kind of character shall she play in the film.

The movie is directed by Sonal Joshi, backed by Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty essays the titular character in this entertainer. Amit Sadh has also joined the cast of the film.

Currently, Shilpa Shetty had been nailing as the judge in India's Got Talent and making the fans drool over her style and charm. We cannot wait to see her back with a film and get bedazzled by her infectious energy. 

Also read; EXCLUSIVE! Sandeepa Dhar, Amit Singh Thakur, Sariika Singh and Ikhlaque Khan join the cast of Mai on Netflix

