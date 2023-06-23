Exclusive! Kunal Verma roped in for a movie also starring Kanwaljit Singh and Zarina Wahab!

Actor Kunal Verma has been winning the hearts of fans with his amazing acting contribution to projects like Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna and more.
Kunal Verma

MUMBAI:  Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive update from the world of entertainment.

Many new movies and shows are in the pipeline, and while the announcements for many have been made, some have just gone on the floor.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the industry to bring to our readers, today we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

As per sources, Actor Kunal Verma, who is a very popular face in the world of Television is all set to be seen in a new movie also starring veteran actors, Kanwaljit Singh and Zarina Wahab.

Actor Kunal Verma has been winning the hearts of fans with his amazing acting contribution in projects like Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, Half Girlfriend and Havan and so many more projects. And he was seen in a web show called Smile Please.

Not a lot of details are known about the movie yet but we will be sure to update you on the same.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more exclusive updates!

