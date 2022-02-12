Exclusive! Libert Olivera and Vinod Suryavanshi roped in for the movie Jahaan Chaar Yaar

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television and now keeping the promise to serve the same here we are with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Upcoming movie Jahaan Chaar Yaar which has Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra is under making and TellyChakkar has exclusive information with regards to this movie.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actors Libert Olivera and Vinod Suryavanshi will be seen in this movie. Yes you heard right, actor Libert Olivera who is known for his projects like Talaash, Fan, Raees is now all said to be seen along with Vinod Suryavanshi who is known for Satyamev Jayate, Harami, Arjun Patiala and few others.

Both of these actors are going to be seen along with Neeraj Singh Rajput as the police officers in the movie. The movie will be directed by Kamal Pandey.

Well the detailed information about the movie is still awaited but we look forward to see these amazing talents, Libert Olivera and Vinod Suryavanshi to see in the movie along with actresses Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra

