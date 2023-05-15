EXCLUSIVE! Mahabharat fame Nirbhay Wadhwa to star in Bhojpuri movie Om

Nirbhay is a well-known actor who has been a part of TV shows like Mahabharat, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, Tenali Rama, Partners: Trouble Ho Gayi Double, Mahakali– Anth Hi Aarambh Hai and many more.
Nirbhay Wadhwa

TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of movies. 

A lot of content is being produced on various platforms. 

Be it OTT, films or television, new content is being made to entertain the viewers. 

Regional cinema is also gaining prominence these days. 

The Bhojpuri industry is quite popular and it has several actors marking their position and gaining success. 

A new movie titled Om will soon be hitting the screens. 

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Nirbhay Wadhwa is roped in for a pivotal role. 

Nirbhay will be seen playing a villain in the movie. 

Om is being directed by Sunil Manjhi. 

The movie is bankrolled by Film Pictures. 

Om also stars actors like Sanjay Mahanand, Baleshwar Singh, Vinod Mishra, Manoj Dwivedi, Sahil Sheikh, Sanju Solanki, Shradhha Naval, Kavita, Nisha Tiwari and Khusboo.

Sanyogita Yadav, Radha Singh and Pradeep Pandey Chintu are playing the lead roles.

Nirbhay is a well-known actor who has been a part of TV shows like Mahabharat, Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, Tenali Rama, Partners: Trouble Ho Gayi Double, Mahakali– Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Vighnaharta Ganesha, Karmaphal Daata Shani, Qayamat Ki Raat, Kahat Hanuman Jai Shree Ram and many more.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

