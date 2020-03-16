EXCLUSIVE! Mussorie Boys' Lokesh Aggarwal JOINS the cast of Anil Kapoor's film Thank You For Coming

Produced by Anil Kapoor, Karan Boolani’s directorial debut is titled Thank You For Coming has Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao as the lead.
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 04/26/2022 - 18:38
movie_image: 
EXCLUSIVE! Mussorie Boys' Lokesh Aggarwal JOINS the cast of Anil Kapoor's film Thank You For Coming

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment. 

Produced by Anil Kapoor, Karan Boolani’s directorial debut is titled Thank You For Coming has Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao as the lead. Now, the breaking news is that Lokesh Aggarwal has been roped in a pivotal role in the film. We have seen Lokesh in various web shows earlier and now soon to see him in a film. 

“The term coming in the title has a different meaning and suggested by the title, it’s another social comedy. The film is produced by Rhea Kapoor under her banner and is in conversation with another leading producer to come on board as the studio partner. The team has silently started shooting for the film in Delhi and is in the process of calling it a wrap by the end of this month,” a source close to the development revealed. 

Well, are you all excited about the film as we are? 

For more exciting updates stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com 

Latest Video