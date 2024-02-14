Exclusive! Naman Jain to be a part of Bastar: The Naxal Story starring Adah Sharma

Bastar: The Naxal Story is based on the real life incidents of Naxals in Chhattisgarh. Now Tellychakkar is here with another update about the movie which will surely be interesting to the audience.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 02/14/2024 - 11:28
movie_image: 
Naman Jain

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing to you the latest updates from the world of entertainment.

As the year moves ahead, the content catered to the audience also keeps getting better and we get to see some amazing movies, performances and stories.

Also read - Teaser Out! Check out this intriguing teaser of Bastar – The Naxal Story featuring Adah Sharma

Now with all the upcoming movies, we have another one coming in that’s ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ directed by Sudipto Sen. The movie features Adah Sharma, Anangsha Biswas and Shilpa Shukla. Earlier, we got to watch Adah Sharma in the movie ‘The Kerala Story’ which was also directed by Sudipto Sen.

Talking about Bastar: The Naxal Story, it is based on the real life incidents of Naxals in Chhattisgarh. The Bastar rebellion broke out in 1910 in present day Chattisgarh. It is surely going to be amazing to watch how this movie turns out to be. It’ll also be interesting to see how Adah Sharma performs because with her last performance she has really raised the bar.

Now Tellychakkar is here with another update about the movie which will surely be interesting to the audience.

As per sources, Naman Jain is going to be a part of the movie. His role in the movie isn’t revealed yet but it is said that he is going to play an important role.

Naman Jain can be currently seen in the Amazon miniTV series Crushed which is currently on its 4th season and it is said that it’s going to be a finale season.

Naman Jain got recognition after starting as a child artist in the movie Chillar Party where the audience loved him.

Also read - Exclusive! Naman Jain on his character from Crushed season 4, “That’s going to be a surprise element for people who will watch this season”

What do you think about Naman Jain in Bastar: The Naxal Story? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

