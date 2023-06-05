Exclusive! Palak Tiwari reveals she cried when she met Deepika Padukone for the first time

MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. While she had a small role, she left a mark with her performance in the film.

A few days ago, TellyChakkar interacted with Palak and during a game segment, we asked Palak about her first fan moment with a celeb and her answer was surely hilarious.

Palak said, "There are so many. The first time I saw Salman sir I was very young, but after that when I saw him, I was very much aware of him. So, I was like wow. Then when I met Ram Charan sir on our sets and I was like I am a big fan.”

“I remember my first crazy celebrity moment was with Deepika Padukone when I was 12 years old. She knew my mom and I remember she was like ‘hi, what’s your name?’ and I bawled my eyes out and it was so embarrassing. And she was like ‘Palak, don’t cry, don’t cry’. She was so gracious, nice, and stunning. I am so embarrassed for that now. I am so sorry Deepika ma’am," she added.

Well, we wonder if Deepika remembers this meeting with Palak.

While Palak made her debut this year, she has been making it to the headlines for various reasons including her rumored relationship with Ibrahim Ali Khan. Well, now let's wait and watch what the young actress has to offer in the future when it comes to movies.

