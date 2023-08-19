Exclusive! Pallavi Joshi on why we don’t get to see her more in films, “When I started collaborating with Vivek, everyone was like now she only wants to work with her husband”

Pallavi Joshi has been in the industry for more than three decades. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Joshi and spoke to her about why we get to see her in less films.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/19/2023 - 19:40
movie_image: 
Pallavi Joshi

MUMBAI: Pallavi Joshi has been in the industry for more than three decades. She has been a part of many films and TV shows. In the past few years, she has only featured in her husband Vivek Agnihotri’s Buddha in a Traffic Jam, The Tashkent Files, and The Kashmir Files.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Joshi and when asked why she is only working with her husband and if other filmmakers are not offering her roles, the actress said, “No they are not (laughs). Our minds are very conditioned especially when it comes to women. When they heard I have turned a producer, they were like ‘abhi isko acting mein interest nahi hai’. Later, when I started collaborating with Vivek, everyone was like now she only wants to work with her husband. So, if people make a mindset, we cannot help it, and I am not on social media where I can announce it like Neena Gupta and say that I am available for acting, please cast me.”

Also Read: Exclusive! Pallavi Joshi on The Kashmir Files being called a propaganda film, “I don’t know why people keep calling it anti-Muslim, its not”

While talking about her upcoming projects, the actress said, “There’s The Vaccine War and we are going to release it in next couple of months. The work on The Delhi Files has started, we have almost come to end of our research and we are going to script it now. It will take some time, so next year hopefully we should start shooting the film.”

Pallavi Joshi was last seen in The Kashmir Files which was a blockbuster at the box office.

Also Read: Exclusive! Pallavi Joshi on interviewing people for The Kashmir Files: Unreported, “There were many horrific tales; there was a point when I wanted to run away”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    
 

Pallavi Joshi Vivek Agnihotri Buddha in a Traffic Jam The Tashkent Files The Kashmir Files The Delhi Files Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/19/2023 - 19:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must read! Alaya F or Kiara Advani who is a ing this black dress better
MUMBAI:  Actress Kiara Advani is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in acting space, she has been...
Exclusive! Pallavi Joshi on why we don’t get to see her more in films, “When I started collaborating with Vivek, everyone was like now she only wants to work with her husband”
MUMBAI: Pallavi Joshi has been in the industry for more than three decades. She has been a part of many films and TV...
Exclusive! This is when Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan’s 5 th season will premier! Read to Find Out!
MUMBAI:   Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan has been one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television. After 3 successful...
Vanshaj: Suspicious! Yuvika gets help from Neil, Bhoomi suspicious about Gargi’s plan
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Anupamaa : OMG! Anuj to remove Adhik from the Kapadia bussiness and mansion
MUMBAI:  Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Baalveer 3: Task! Baalveer and Kashvi use their powers to enter the cube
MUMBAI:  'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Recent Stories
Kiara Advani
Must read! Alaya F or Kiara Advani who is a ing this black dress better
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kiara Advani
Must read! Alaya F or Kiara Advani who is a ing this black dress better
Ameesha Patel
Must Read! Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel says, “I don’t pay attention to the trolls”
Ravie Dubey
Exclusive! “I was always looking forward to something like Farradday” - Ravie Dubey
Gadar 2
Must Read! Here’s how Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 has gone ahead of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan
ANUSHKA SHARMA
Shocking! “Itna Bada Jhola Lekar market Mein ja rahe ho kya” netizens troll Anushka Sharma in this new video
Border
Must Read! “Itna Jyada lalach bhi acha Nahin Hai'' netizens on report of Border 2 after the success of Gadar 2