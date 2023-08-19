Exclusive! Pallavi Joshi on why we don’t get to see her more in films, “When I started collaborating with Vivek, everyone was like now she only wants to work with her husband”

MUMBAI: Pallavi Joshi has been in the industry for more than three decades. She has been a part of many films and TV shows. In the past few years, she has only featured in her husband Vivek Agnihotri’s Buddha in a Traffic Jam, The Tashkent Files, and The Kashmir Files.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Joshi and when asked why she is only working with her husband and if other filmmakers are not offering her roles, the actress said, “No they are not (laughs). Our minds are very conditioned especially when it comes to women. When they heard I have turned a producer, they were like ‘abhi isko acting mein interest nahi hai’. Later, when I started collaborating with Vivek, everyone was like now she only wants to work with her husband. So, if people make a mindset, we cannot help it, and I am not on social media where I can announce it like Neena Gupta and say that I am available for acting, please cast me.”

Also Read: Exclusive! Pallavi Joshi on The Kashmir Files being called a propaganda film, “I don’t know why people keep calling it anti-Muslim, its not”

While talking about her upcoming projects, the actress said, “There’s The Vaccine War and we are going to release it in next couple of months. The work on The Delhi Files has started, we have almost come to end of our research and we are going to script it now. It will take some time, so next year hopefully we should start shooting the film.”

Pallavi Joshi was last seen in The Kashmir Files which was a blockbuster at the box office.

Also Read: Exclusive! Pallavi Joshi on interviewing people for The Kashmir Files: Unreported, “There were many horrific tales; there was a point when I wanted to run away”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.





