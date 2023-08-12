Exclusive! “People have hobbies of collecting coins and stamps, I collect characters.” – Aatish Kapadia when asked how he comes up these characters

MUMBAI: No one can forget Indian Television’s one of the most hilarious serials, Khichdi which starred Anang Desai, Rajeev Mehta, Supriya Pathak, Vandana Pathak, and Jamnadas Majethia. In 2010, the makers of the show came up with a film titled Khichdi – The Movie which was a successful venture and left the audiences in splits.

Now, after 13 years, the makers are here with a sequel of the movie, titled Khichdi 2.

Watching the first part of the movie was a nostalgic experience for everyone and so this time, the whole cast is back in the sequel, while Kirti Kulhari, who was a part of Khichdi – The Movie, was seen in the sequel as well. Even Farah Khan who had a cameo in the first part of the movie was seen once again.

Talking about the cast of the movie, Tellychakkar got in touch with Aatish Kapadia, the writer and director of the movie. Aatish Kapadia had some interesting answers when asked about the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai movie, how he came up with these characters and much more.

Can we expect a Sarabhai vs Sarabhai movie?

Aatish Kapadia said, “This decision depends on the response that Khichdi 2 gets from the audience. If they really like it, we won’t just make Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, we might even put Khichdi in it, even Baa Bahu Aur baby. We'll put in all the characters.”

Since you have worked with both the sisters, Ratna Pathak and Supriya Pathak, what are the differences and similarities?

Aatish Kapadia said, “In terms of similarities, they both work really hard on their characters in their own ways and they both listen to me very sincerely when I tell them a point. It is really a speciality. I have worked even with their mother and even she has the same quality. This quality of absorption is hereditary. They absorb it from you, give it a shape according to them and then present it to you. In terms of difference, She (Supriya Pathak) is a little humorous and cracks jokes. She’s talkative but with Ratna ben I get scared to talk because she scolds me. She does talk but in comparison to Supriya not so much. Both of them are wonderful.”

How did you come up with these characters?

Aatish Kapadia replied by saying, “People have hobbies of collecting coins and stamps, I collect characters. When I was a kid, there was a tree outside my house. I used to sit on it and since there was a college nearby, I used to observe all the students there and even in my extended family there are so many ‘Namune’ that I collected their behaviour and their body language. I have done this for my whole life so I thought why not put it to work? To be honest, I have seen all these characters of Khichdi in real life. This behaviour that you see happening with Babuji, there’s no particular reason for it but it’s a rebellious thought that to earn respect as an adult, you also have to do something instead of just being an adult by age and asking for respect. It has to be earned. If I see a 5 year old kid giving wisdom I will have no problem going to him and touching his feet but just because you are elder to me, I should give you respect? I don’t believe in that. I used to think how to express this so I thought of doing it in a comic way so that people would like it.”

