Exclusive! “People used to ask my kids if their mother really doesn’t do anything” – Supriya Pathak on ‘Hansa’ moment in her life

MUMBAI: No one can forget Indian Television’s one of the most hilarious serials, Khichdi which starred Anang Desai, Rajeev Mehta, Supriya Pathak, Vandana Pathak, and Jamnadas Majethia. In 2010, the makers of the show came up with a film titled Khichdi – The Movie which was a successful venture and left the audiences in splits.

Now, after 13 years, the makers are here with a sequel of the movie, titled Khichdi 2.

Watching the first part of the movie was a nostalgic experience for everyone and so this time, the whole cast is back in the sequel, while Kirti Kulhari, who was a part of Khichdi – The Movie, was seen in the sequel as well. Even Farah Khan who had a cameo in the first part of the movie was seen once again.

Talking about the cast of the movie, Tellychakkar got in touch with Supriya Pathak who plays the role of Hansa, we asked her about a ‘Hansa’ moment in her life, what she likes the most about Khichdi and more.

Tell us about a ‘Hansa’ moment in your real life.

People used to ask my kids if their mother really doesn’t do anything and my kids used to answer them saying that she does a lot of things but nobody believed them and thought that this lady doesn’t do anything. Once it happened so, it was morning time and I was going somewhere so I accidentally hit someone’s car. The lady who was driving the car got down angrily and I was scared too because it my fault. Just when I was about to apologize, her daughter told her that this is Hansa and she can do anything so let her go. The lady simply sat in her car and drove away.

Be it Khichdi the movie or the serial, what is something that you liked the most about it?

Hansa, I love her. Also one more thing which I really love in Khichdi is Aatish’s writing. It’s just too brilliant, you can’t go wrong with that kind of writing and character that comes to you.

If you had to choose a serious character and a funny character, which one would you prefer?

I cannot differentiate. If Aatish writes an intense, sad and dramatic character, I would enjoy doing that too. Comedy is more difficult, I mean that’s the only thing that I can say but I enjoy playing different roles. I cannot stay stuck to just one character so I like playing variety of character, no matter which genre.

