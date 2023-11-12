Exclusive! Rajeev Mehta revealed how it disturbed him when kids yelled out “Praful tut oh gadha hai ghadha”, read on to know more

MUMBAI: No one can forget Indian Television’s one of the most hilarious serials, Khichdi which starred Anang Desai, Rajeev Mehta, Supriya Pathak, Vandana Pathak, and Jamnadas Majethia. In 2010, the makers of the show came up with a film titled Khichdi – The Movie which was a successful venture and left the audiences in splits.

Now, after 13 years, the makers are here with a sequel of the movie, titled Khichdi 2.

Watching the first part of the movie was a nostalgic experience for everyone and so this time, the whole cast is back in the sequel, while Kirti Kulhari, who was a part of Khichdi – The Movie, was seen in the sequel as well. Even Farah Khan who had a cameo in the first part of the movie was seen once again.

Talking about the cast of the movie, Tellychakkar got in touch with Rajeev Mehta and the rest of the cast of Khichdi 2, who had some interesting answers when asked about crazy fan demands, and what they expect from the movie.

To Rajeev Mehta – Tell us about some crazy fan moments

To this, Rajeev Mehta said that there have been many such times in his life. Talking about one of the incidents, he said that once when he was performing on stage, a person got up and told him to perform these lines in Praful’s way. He also recalled another incident saying that there’s a school near to his house and the students, while going to school or going back to house, yell from outside, “Praful tu toh gadha hai gadha!”. He also revealed how he was a little disturbed by it all but was alright later on.

To the cast of the movie – What can the audience expect from this movie?

To this, JD Majethia said that the audience can expect a lot of laughter, be it before the interval or after the interval. He added that this is a comedy film which, in true sense, will be remembered for years by the people who identify true comedy.

This was our conversation with JD Majethia, Anang Desai and Vandana Pathak. What do you think about this conversation?

Tell us your opinion in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

