Exclusive! Riddhi Kumar roped in Reema Kagti’s upcoming movie Superman of Malegaon

Director Reema Kagti along with Excel Productions is coming with a project Superman of Malegaon. Actor Adarsh Gourav will play the lead role in the comedy drama movie. The movie is based on the life of Sheikh Nasir who featured in the 2012 documentary Supermen of Malegaon.

While we know that Adarsh Gourav will be seen in the movie, we now have another update about the movie.

As per sources, Riddhi Kumar will also be seen in the movie alongside Adarsh Gourav. Riddhi Kumar is known for her earlier projects like Radhe Shyam, Raja Deluxe, Lover and many more.

The actress was last seen in the Amazon miniTV series Hack: Crimes Online, which is directed by Parmeet Sethi and also features Vipul Gupta.

Talking about Riddhi Kumar’s character in the movie Superman of Malegaon, there’s not much revealed yet but she is sure to play a pivotal role.

