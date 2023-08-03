Exclusive! Rituraj Singh roped in for Yaariyaan 2

Yaariyaan 2 is an upcoming movie starring Priya Prakash Varrier, Pearl V Puri, Meezaan Jafri, and Warina Hussain in lead roles. As per sources, Rituraj Singh has been roped in for the movie where he would be having a pivotal role.
Rituraj Singh

The movie Yaariyaan was a massive hit when it had released way back in 2014, the movie starred Rakul Preet Singh and Himansh Kohli in lead roles.

The first part of the movie was directed by Divya Khosla Kumar and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

The makers of the movie are coming up with part two and the movie as already created a buzz among the audience.

Priya Prakash Varrier, Pearl V Puri, Meezaan Jafri, and Warina Hussain are a few names that have been locked in for the movie.

As per sources, Rituraj Singh has been roped in for the movie.

Not much is known about his character but he would be playing a pivotal role.

Rituraj Singh is known for his roles in serials like Kutumb, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, etc.

He is also been part of movies like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Hum Tum Aur Ghost, Satyameva Jayate 2, etc.

Girdhar Swami who is a well-known casting director has done casting for Yaariyaan 2.

He has previously cast many new talents for various big-banner movies and given chance to aspiring actors.

The second installment of the movie is not directed by Divya  Khosla and would be directed by  Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.

Are you excited about the second installment of the movie?

Do let us know in the comments below.

Exclusive! Rituraj Singh roped in for Yaariyaan 2
MUMBAI: Tellychakar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.
Rituraj Singh
Exclusive! Rituraj Singh roped in for Yaariyaan 2

