EXCLUSIVE! Riya Deepsi roped in for Mohit Suri’s film Ek Villain Returns

MUMBAI: While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

We have exclusively learned that actor Riya Deepsi has been roped in for the movie Ek Villain Returns. Yes, you heard right the actress, who is known for her contribution to some good projects in the past, will now star in this Bollywood film.

Well, detailed information about the character she will be playing is still awaited, but we look forward to seeing what she has to offer in this upcoming film.

The film is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series

The film has some amazing actors like John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria.

The movie is a spiritual sequel to Suri's 2014 film Ek Villain although its storyline is completely different. The film is scheduled for worldwide cinema release on 8 July 2022.

On the work front, Riya Deepsi is a well-known actress who has already known for playing the character in the show Mahabharat. where she portrayed blindfolded queen Gandhari. she played as a parallel lead role of Princess Barsine, second wife of Alexander the Great in the Television show Porus. She appeared in an episodic role of a YouTube web series Be Safe as Nidhi. She had also worked in the Television show Razia Sultan. The actress has also been a part of the web series It Happened in Calcutta.

