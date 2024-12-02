Exclusive! Sachin Parikh shares his experience working with Pankaj Tripathi in the movie Main Atal Hoon, “We had already shared screen together”

MUMBAI: Many new movies and shows are in the pipeline, and while the announcements for many have been made, some have just gone on the floor.

Since the release of Pankaj Tripathi's first look from Main ATAL Hoon, audiences have been eagerly waiting to witness the actor bring to the screen, the life of India's beloved Prime Minister, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, and experience the cinematic masterpiece of his life.

The movie is directed and written by Ravi Jadhav. Along with Ravi Jadhav, even Rishi Virmani has written the movie.

A Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios production, ‘Main ATAL Hoon’ is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan & Kamlesh Bhanushali.

As the audience were waiting eagerly for the movie, it has finally arrived at theatres and the audience have started witnessing the amazing performance of Pankaj Tripathi playing the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The movie released on 19th Jan and since then, the fan base of Pankaj Tripathi has expanded as they fell in love with his acting skills. Not just Pankaj Tripathi but the whole cast of the movie has been highly appreciated for their performances.

Talking about other actors from the movie, here we have Sachin Parikh who played the role of Mr. Kaul in the movie.

Team Tellychakkar got in touch with Sachin Parikh and got into an interesting conversation where he revealed some insights about the audience response, his character and much more.

Audience response

On this, Sachin Parikh said that unfortunately the movie didn’t do well commercially but got highly praised by whoever watched the movie. Sachin pointed out that since the movie was based on a political background it had a niche audience. He added the responses that he got for his character by saying that he got a lot of praise from around the country and also from the people of the film fraternity and as they have been watching Sachin perform over the years, they complimented him by saying that he has truly proved his versatility.

What made you say ‘Yes’ to the character?

On this, Sachin Parikh said that the progressive thought of this character in that era stuck in his mind as he got to thinking that this man (the character) who is making his wife meet her lover during that era (1950s) is a progressive thought was a big thing.

Experience working with Pankaj Tripathi

On this, Sachin Parikh said that they had already shared screen together many years back in the project Powder in 2012 which was YRF production. Sachin mentioned that on seeing him, Pankaj Tripathi recognized who he is and remembered their past experience which made a comfort zone for Sachin. Sachin added that both him and Pankaj Tripathi had the same way of working with their characters. Sachin mentioned what Pankaj Tripathi told him in a conversation that the camera is so magical that in between those line, when they don’t say anything and there’s silence, it gets captured.

This was our conversation with Sachin Parikh.

