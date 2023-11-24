Exclusive! Saiyami Kher on ZEE5's Ghoomer: Breaking Barriers in Women's Sports Films

MUMBAI : Saiyami Kher, the talented actress known for her nuanced performances, is all set to grace the OTT with her World Digital Premiere Ghoomer, which is now streaming on ZEE5. In a recent interview, she shared her thoughts on the film, shedding light on its unique aspects and the challenges faced in portraying women's sports journeys on the silver screen.

The Release Date Regret

When asked about what she would change in the film in hindsight, Saiyami Kher humorously responded, "The release date!!!"

The Uniqueness of Women's Sports Films

In response to a question about the representation of women sports personalities in films, Saiyami emphasized the need for uniqueness in storytelling. She expressed her belief that not every sporting personality's biopic needs a formulaic approach. Instead, the decision to create a sports film should be driven by whether there is something new to say or if the personality is willing to share the full spectrum of their journey, including the good, bad, and ugly. Saiyami's commitment to being part of projects that bring fresh and exciting narratives to women's sports films reflects a dedication to breaking away from stereotypes and clichés.

The Changing Landscape of Women in Lead Roles

When asked about the readiness of the Indian audience to embrace stories with women in lead roles, Saiyami Kher acknowledged the ongoing shift but expressed a degree of confusion. She highlighted that while there is a noticeable change, we still exist in a predominantly "man's world." Saiyami astutely noted that films led by men often receive more championing than those led by women. Her observation speaks to the nuanced challenges faced by women in the film industry, even as progress is being made. The acknowledgment of a slow but evolving change emphasizes the importance of continued efforts to break gender stereotypes and empower women in lead roles.

Saiyami Kher's insights into Ghoomer and the broader landscape of women's sports films provide a glimpse into the complexities and opportunities in the world of Indian cinema. As the industry continues to evolve, her commitment to unique storytelling and challenging traditional norms sets a positive precedent for the future. Ghoomer on ZEE5 promises not only a compelling narrative but also a step forward in the portrayal of women's journeys in sports on the big screen.

