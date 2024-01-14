Exclusive! Saurabh Sharma roped in for Sunny Deol starrer upcoming movie Safar

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing to you the latest update from the world of entertainment.

We have always loved Sunny Deol for his movies. We love the emotions, patriotism and action he brings in the movies.

Last year, the actor made a major comeback with his mega blockbuster Gadar 2 where after a long time we got to see him once again in roaring-action mode.

After the success of the movie, the audience craved for more and the star was ready to cater and we came to learn that Sunny Deol will be seen once again in an upcoming movie named 'Safar'.

Talking about the movie, it will be produced by Vishal Rana under his company Enchelon Productions and will release this year.

It was reported earlier that Salman Khan will also be a part of this movie and now we are here with another update about the movie.

As per sources, Saurabh Sharma will also be a part of the movie. While his role is not revealed yet, it is said to be a pivotal role.

Saurabh Sharma has earlier been a part of movies like Vikram Vedha, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Meenakshi Sundareshwar and many more.

It'll be interesting to see his performance in this upcoming movie.

