Exclusive! Saurabh Sharma roped in for Sunny Deol starrer upcoming movie Safar

After the success of the movie, the audience craved for more and the star was ready to cater and we came to learn that Sunny Deol will be seen once again in an upcoming movie named 'Safar'.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/14/2024 - 21:34
movie_image: 
Saurabh Sharma

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing to you the latest update from the world of entertainment.

Also read - https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/wow-salman-khan-all-set-make-cameo-sunny-deol-s-next-film-will-commence-shoot

We have always loved Sunny Deol for his movies. We love the emotions, patriotism and action he brings in the movies.

Last year, the actor made a major comeback with his mega blockbuster Gadar 2 where after a long time we got to see him once again in roaring-action mode.

After the success of the movie, the audience craved for more and the star was ready to cater and we came to learn that Sunny Deol will be seen once again in an upcoming movie named 'Safar'.

Talking about the movie, it will be produced by Vishal Rana under his company Enchelon Productions and will release this year.

It was reported earlier that Salman Khan will also be a part of this movie and now we are here with another update about the movie.

As per sources, Saurabh Sharma will also be a part of the movie. While his role is not revealed yet, it is said to be a pivotal role.

Saurabh Sharma has earlier been a part of movies like Vikram Vedha, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Meenakshi Sundareshwar and many more.

Also read - https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/must-read-sunny-deol-roaming-alone-drunk-mumbai-streets-here-s-the-truth-231206

It'll be interesting to see his performance in this upcoming movie.

Are you excited about Safar? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Safar Sunny Deol Salman Khan Saurabh Sharma Vishal Rana Bollywood movies Hindi movies sunny deol movies Upcoming movies upcoming hindi movies Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/14/2024 - 21:34

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Spoiler Alert! Bhagyalaxmi: Laxmi's Heartfelt Gesture on Neelam's Birthday Unleashes Twisted Drama
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of ZEE TV's popular serial Bhagyalaxmi, viewers can brace themselves for a...
Must Read! Tota Roy Chowdhury Unveils Intriguing Layers in Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo
MUMBAI: In the riveting series Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo, Tota Roy Chowdhury embodies the character of Joyraj Singha, a...
Must Read! Vignesh Shivan Applauds Merry Christmas; Praises Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif's Performances
MUMBAI: As the release of the highly awaited crime thriller, Merry Christmas, draws near, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has...
Fascinating! Manoj Muntashir Praises Ranbir Kapoor's Musical Performance in Animal, Draws Parallel with Rajesh Khanna
MUMBAI: Renowned lyricist Manoj Muntashir recently engaged in a special conversation with Pinkvilla, expressing his...
Interesting! Rohit Shetty Recalls Interaction with Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Reflects on Bollywood's Changing Dynamics
MUMBAI: In a recent interaction with Film Companion, director Rohit Shetty delved into the changing dynamics of the...
Shocking! Indian cinema’s unluckiest titled that left the lead depressed, gave 3 flops and ended actress’s career
MUMBAI: Sometimes a film’s story, or direction or screenplay may be blamed for its failure but rarely does it happen...
Recent Stories
Tota
Must Read! Tota Roy Chowdhury Unveils Intriguing Layers in Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo
Latest Video
Related Stories
Tota
Must Read! Tota Roy Chowdhury Unveils Intriguing Layers in Jaha Bolibo Shotto Bolibo
Vignesh
Must Read! Vignesh Shivan Applauds Merry Christmas; Praises Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif's Performances
Manoj
Fascinating! Manoj Muntashir Praises Ranbir Kapoor's Musical Performance in Animal, Draws Parallel with Rajesh Khanna
Rohit
Interesting! Rohit Shetty Recalls Interaction with Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Reflects on Bollywood's Changing Dynamics
Urmila
Shocking! Indian cinema’s unluckiest titled that left the lead depressed, gave 3 flops and ended actress’s career
Konkana
Interesting! Konkana Sen Sharma reveals resonating very well with her character Swathi in Killer Soup, “Many women will relate”