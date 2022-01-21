Exclusive! “Screen time does not matter to me but it is the character” Mahima Makwana on her part in the movie Antim The Final Truth is as it is all set for World Television Premiere

MUMBAI: Actress Mahima Makwana has got some amazing response from the fans for her recently released Bollywood movie Antim The Final Truth which had Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma along with her. Indeed with her Bollywood debut with the movie the actress made a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans with her character Manda. The movie is now all set for its world television premiere.

Team TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to speak with the actress Mahima Makwana with regards to the world television premiere of the movie Antim where she spoke in detail about the response she had received for a character

Mahima Makwana on the response she had got for her character and movie Antim

Mahima Makwana says that first of all she has been lucky enough to make her Bollywood debut with the movie Antim which has some amazing talents like Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan and directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The actress said when the movie was released in theaters she was completely blank because she didn't know how the audience would react to her debut project. But the actress says that she has been getting some good reviews and messages from her fans that they loved her character a lot. Actress Mahima Makwana also says that she loved this character Manda and her simplicity. She also says that she loves how this character with less screen time creates an impact, she loves that being a simple girl she is holding to the ground and standing for what she thinks is right.

The actress also said that screen time does not matter to her, it is always the strong character which the people will go away with.

Mahima Makwana on the world television premiere of the movie Antim

Mahima Makwana says that there were many people who did not went to theaters due to the ongoing pandemic situation in the country and now the movie is all set for is world television premiere and this is the best time time for the premiere of the movie on television where there are lockdown like restrictions once again and the fans will get to see the movies at their homes. She is very excited for the world television premiere which will happen with Zee Cinema, she says that the movie will now reach a much more wider audience through television.

Mahima Makwana on the take away from the movie Antim

Mahima Makwana says that she has been fortunate enough to collaborate with such an amazing bunch of talented people like Salman Khan, Mahesh Manjrekar and Aayush Sharma. You cannot ask for a better Bollywood debut than this. It has been a great learning experience and she has taken back home a lot of memories with the movie.

Talking about the world television premiere the movie is all set to premiere on Zee Cinema on 30th January at 8pm.

