Exclusive! "Screen time is not important for me" Sikandar Kher

MUMBAI: Actor Sikandar Kher has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with his movies and series, the actor with his different characters across platforms has created a good fan base who just love to see more of the actor, the actor Sikandar Kher is currently getting lot of love for his Hotstar series Aarya season 3 - Antim Vaar.

In the exclusive chat session with Tellychakkar actor Sikandar Kher spoke on the importance of the screen time and also on the parameters he sees before saying yes for any project.

Sikandar Kher on parameter he looks for before saying yes for any project

Sikandar Kher says, as an actor he firstly looks for the script and how interesting is the writing of the script, the actor says he should get that fun and entertainment part when he is reading script, if not then he may not do the movie, later he sees his character and his character is helping to take the story ahead in the movie, he want to do something different every time if he thinks he repeating things in his character he will not do.

Sikandar Kher on the screen time

Sikandar Kher says for him screen is not important, he has done roles which have less screen time and got a lot of love from the fans, he adds it is not the length of the role but it is the depth and the impact of the role which creates a mark in the hearts of the fans.

Sikandar Kher on type of role he is wanting to do

Sikandar Kher adds, he has done almost all the genres, he loves doing comedy and he has done comedy in the past, and want to try more of comedy, the actor also adds that he is really wishing to be a part of a horror movie, he has not done any horror in past and wanting to be a part of a good horror script.

