Exclusive! "Screen time is not important for me" Sikandar Kher

In the exclusive chat session with Tellychakkar actor Sikandar Kher spoke on the importance of the screen time and also on the parameters he sees before saying yes for any project
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 02/12/2024 - 20:09
movie_image: 
Sikandar

MUMBAI: Actor Sikandar Kher has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with his movies and series, the actor with his different characters across platforms has created a good fan base who just love to see more of the actor, the actor Sikandar Kher is currently getting lot of love for his Hotstar series Aarya season 3 - Antim Vaar.

In the exclusive chat session with Tellychakkar actor Sikandar Kher spoke on the importance of the screen time and also on the parameters he sees before saying yes for any project.

Sikandar Kher on parameter he looks for before saying yes for any project

Sikandar Kher says, as an actor he firstly looks for the script and how interesting is the writing of the script, the actor says he should get that fun and entertainment part when he is reading script, if not then he may not do the movie, later he sees his character and his character is helping to take the story ahead in the movie, he want to do something different every time if he thinks he repeating things in his character he will not do.

Sikandar Kher on the screen time

Sikandar Kher says for him screen is not important, he has done roles which have less screen time and got a lot of love from the fans, he adds it is not the length of the role but it is the depth and the impact of the role which creates a mark in the hearts of the fans.

Also read - Exclusive! Sikandar Kher talks about the challenges in playing the role of Daulat, deets inside

 

Sikandar Kher on type of role he is wanting to do

Sikandar Kher adds, he has done almost all the genres, he loves doing comedy and he has done comedy in the past, and want to try more of comedy, the actor also adds that he is really wishing to be a part of a horror movie, he has not done any horror in past and wanting to be a part of a good horror script.

What are your views on the actor Sikandar Kher, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Exclusive! “This character of Daulat is a career defining character for me” Sikandar Kher

Aarya Season 3 - Antim Vaar Sikandar Kher Sikandar Kher fans Sikandar Kher series Hotstar Sushmita Sen Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 02/12/2024 - 20:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Interesting! Kajol Celebrates 14 Years of "My Name Is Khan": Reflects on Rizwan and Mandira's Journey
MUMBAI: As "My Name Is Khan" completes 14 years since its release in 2010, Kajol takes a nostalgic trip down memory...
Get ready to fall in love again:"Zaraa phir se Kahna" promises to enchant audiences this Diwali"
MUMBAI: Mumbai, India - February 12, 2024 - Renowned filmmaker Ritesh Sinha announces the much-anticipated release of...
Wow! Saira Banu Recollects Dilip Kumar and Pran's Enduring Friendship on Pran's Birth Anniversary
MUMBAI: On the commemoration of legendary actor Pran's birth anniversary, veteran actress Saira Banu took to Instagram...
Lovely! From Hum Tum to Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Here’s a list of movies that aren’t re-released but can surely be enjoyed from the comfort of your home
MUMBAI: There are times when the subject of the movie drives in a lot of audience. We have seen a lot of love stories...
Anupama: Oh No! Shruti got stuck between Anuj and Anupama
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! "Screen time is not important for me" Sikandar Kher
MUMBAI: Actor Sikandar Kher has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with his movies and series, the...
Recent Stories
Kajol
Interesting! Kajol Celebrates 14 Years of "My Name Is Khan": Reflects on Rizwan and Mandira's Journey
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Kajol
Interesting! Kajol Celebrates 14 Years of "My Name Is Khan": Reflects on Rizwan and Mandira's Journey
Ritesh
Get ready to fall in love again:"Zaraa phir se Kahna" promises to enchant audiences this Diwali"
Saira
Wow! Saira Banu Recollects Dilip Kumar and Pran's Enduring Friendship on Pran's Birth Anniversary
Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji
Lovely! From Hum Tum to Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Here’s a list of movies that aren’t re-released but can surely be enjoyed from the comfort of your home
Salman
Amazing! Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala set to REUNITE after a decade since 'Kick' for the upcoming film; Here’s details!
Madhuri
Aww! Madhuri Dixit sends sweet birthday wishes to her ‘Amazing Husband’ Shriram Nene, check out her video montage