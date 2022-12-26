Exclusive! Shabana Azmi roped in for 2nd directorial of Baba Azmi

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital and television and now keeping promise to deliver the same TellyChakkar is back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

As we all know Baba Azmi is all set with his 2nd directorial after the movie Mee Raqsam. And now we have some exclusive information with regards to the upcoming movie.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that veteran actress Shabana Azmi has been roped in for this upcoming movie, yes you heard right veteran actress Shabana Azmi who has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her beautiful projects and great acting is now all set to be seen in the upcoming directorial of her brother Baba Azmi.



Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actress is still awaited but we look forward to see what different she has to offer with the upcoming project as it is always a treat to watch the actress on screen.

