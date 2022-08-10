Exclusive! Is Shahid Kapoor charging Rs 40 crore for a movie? Here’s what the actor has to say

There were reports that Shahid Kapoor is charging Rs. 40 crore for a movie. The actor has finally opened up about it. Read on to know more...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/24/2023 - 16:34
movie_image: 
r has to say

MUMBAI :Shahid Kapoor has been in the industry for two decades now. He has been a part of many successful films and has also proved his mettle as an actor. His last theatrical release was Jersey which had failed to make a mark at the box office. However, the actor is now gearing up for the release of Bloody Daddy which will premiere on Jio Cinema for free.

Today, the trailer of the film was launched at an event in Mumbai and when Shahid and the makers were asked about the actor being a star and reportedly asking for Rs. 40 crore for a film, Shahid quipped and said, “Who is giving it? If you give me that much I will do your film.” Well, Ali Abbas Zafar also joked and added, “You said less.”

Also Read:  Exclusive! Shahid Kapoor quips he did Farzi and Bloody Daddy because he can't take out frustration at home

The reports of Shahid Kapoor charging a whopping amount for a movie started doing the rounds after the success of Kabir Singh. The movie, which was released in 2019, had collected Rs. 278.24 crore at the box office.

Talking about Bloody Daddy, the movie will premiere on Jio Cinema on 9th June 2023. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is an adaptation of French film Sleepless Night. The film, also stats Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khadelwal and Diana Penty, will be streaming on the OTT platform for free.

Are you excited for Bloody Daddy? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read: Bloody Daddy trailer! Shahid Kapoor is bad**s in This kick**s trailer

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Shahid Kapoor Kabir Singh Farzi Bloody Daddy Ali Abbas Zafar Ronit Roy Rajeev Khadelwal Diana Penty Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/24/2023 - 16:34

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Sad! JD Majethia reveals how the accident transpired and actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya lost her life
MUMBAI : Also read:...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: What! Angad demands Garry and Seerat's wedding as his birthday gift; Sahiba against it
MUMBAI :Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
The misunderstandings deepen this week as Tavleen plots to destroy the Brar household in Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan
MUMBAI :Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan is a family drama that sheds light on a family separated by both physical and...
Exclusive! Late Nitesh Pandey was a dear friend of Rupali Ganguly on and offscreen, supported her every phase of her life, and more details about their close bonds! Read for more!
MUMBAI : Since last night, the television industry has woken up to the shocking news of two television actors passing...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Crossroads! Seerat and Santosh stand against Sahiba and Ajeet
MUMBAI : Daar ji and Bebe get into a conversation about Garry and Seerat’s wedding while on the other side Sahiba...
Exclusive! Is Shahid Kapoor charging Rs 40 crore for a movie? Here’s what the actor has to say
MUMBAI :Shahid Kapoor has been in the industry for two decades now. He has been a part of many successful films and has...
Recent Stories
r has to say
Exclusive! Is Shahid Kapoor charging Rs 40 crore for a movie? Here’s what the actor has to say
Latest Video
Related Stories
parineeti
Beautiful! Check out some pictures of the dreamy décor at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha’s Engagement
latest public appearance
Trolled! 'Why to hide cleavage when you have dressed that way yourself', say netizens; Avneet Kaur gets trolled on her latest public appearance
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
What! Nawazuddin Siddiqui faces flak on social media for calling depression an urban issue
Nitesh Pandey
Sad! Nitesh Pandey, Siddharth Shukla, KK, Puneeth Rajkumar and more; Indian celebrities who passed away due to heart attack
Jacqueline Fernandes
Big Scoop! Delhi Court allows Jacqueline Fernandes to Fly to Abu Dhabi for IIFA Awards, read the story
Must Read! Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movies and the buzz around them
Must Read! Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movies and the buzz around them