Exclusive! Is Shahid Kapoor charging Rs 40 crore for a movie? Here’s what the actor has to say

MUMBAI :Shahid Kapoor has been in the industry for two decades now. He has been a part of many successful films and has also proved his mettle as an actor. His last theatrical release was Jersey which had failed to make a mark at the box office. However, the actor is now gearing up for the release of Bloody Daddy which will premiere on Jio Cinema for free.

Today, the trailer of the film was launched at an event in Mumbai and when Shahid and the makers were asked about the actor being a star and reportedly asking for Rs. 40 crore for a film, Shahid quipped and said, “Who is giving it? If you give me that much I will do your film.” Well, Ali Abbas Zafar also joked and added, “You said less.”

The reports of Shahid Kapoor charging a whopping amount for a movie started doing the rounds after the success of Kabir Singh. The movie, which was released in 2019, had collected Rs. 278.24 crore at the box office.

Talking about Bloody Daddy, the movie will premiere on Jio Cinema on 9th June 2023. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is an adaptation of French film Sleepless Night. The film, also stats Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khadelwal and Diana Penty, will be streaming on the OTT platform for free.

