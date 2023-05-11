Exclusive! Shastry Viruddh Shastry actor Shiv Panditt presses on the importance of communication within the family and gives advice to the new fathers, read to know more

MUMBAI: Shastry Viruddh Shastry is an intense family drama starring Paresh Rawal, Neena Kulkarni, Shiv Panditt, Amruta Subhash, and Manoj Joshi in the lead roles. The movie is about a never-seen-before battle between a father and his son. The movie is sure to leave us emotional not just with the performances but also with the storyline.

The movie has received some amazing responses and while there are people appreciating the movie, there are also those who love the performance of actor Shiv Panditt.

Talking about the actor, Shiv Panditt has given some amazing performances in movies like Boss, Shaitan, Leelai, Love, 7 Hours to go, and many more.

This time the actor has once again impressed the audience by taking up a different character and playing really well.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar, Shiv Panditt opened up about the audience reaction for the movie, his takeaway from the character and much more.

Tell us about the audience reaction for the movie.

To this, Shiv Panditt replied by saying that he is very happy with the audience's reaction as it is a sensitive and family drama. The actor mentioned how he has done a lot of action movies and that there are not a lot of family movies being made nowadays and said that this is a family-oriented film for him for the first time and the audience seems to be happy with that.

What made you say ‘Yes’ to the character?

To this, Shiv Panditt replied by saying that he doesn’t want to keep on repeating the same type of roles and that he is aware that he cannot be successful every time, however, he is okay with trying something new. He also added that he wanted to try something new and was happy to get such a long screen time, that too with Paresh Rawal.

What is your takeaway from the character?

To this, Shiv Panditt replied by saying that it’s the relationship when the family is complicated and that even though sometimes, due to our Indian culture, we will be too bonded with our family, sometimes that same culture will make us feel suffocated. He adds that sometimes because of certain barriers, there comes a problem in communication. The actor points out the importance that communication within the family is important and that the new fathers should make sure that there is an open dialogue between them and their kids so that there remains an openness.

This was our conversation with Shiv Panditt. Tell us what you feel about the movie and the actor’s performance in it.

